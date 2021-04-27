Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $218.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.