Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of WSBF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The stock has a market cap of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

