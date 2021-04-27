WAX Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 3% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $343.63 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00044069 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,727,479,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,665,646 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

