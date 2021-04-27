Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

4/21/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

TPH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Get Tri Pointe Homes Inc alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.