Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRI opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

WRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

