Welch Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

