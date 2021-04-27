Welch Group LLC Buys 35,422 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.