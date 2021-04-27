Welch Group LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,491,000 after buying an additional 48,376 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,382,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,010,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

