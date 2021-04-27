Welch Group LLC Invests $285,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

