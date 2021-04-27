Welch Group LLC Invests $309,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 564.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $2,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:HY opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.