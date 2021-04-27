Welch Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

