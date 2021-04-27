WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.26.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$7.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -256.33. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.88 and a 1 year high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.