Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

NYSE WELL opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

