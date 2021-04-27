Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Plans $101 Million IPO for April 30th (HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) is planning to raise $101 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a market-cap of $420.6 million.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and H.C. Wainwright & Co. was co-manager.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a preclinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATORTM platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional pro-inflammatory immune therapies. Our molecules, which we refer to as INDUKINETM molecules, are intended to selectively target the tumor microenvironment, or TME. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2, or IL-2, and Interleukin-12, or IL-12, respectively, INDUKINE molecules to treat solid tumors. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application, or IND, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for WTX-124 and WTX-330 in the first half of 2022, and thereafter initiate a Phase 1/1b clinical trial for each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. We are building our PREDATOR platform to generate a pipeline of innovative therapeutics that cover a diversity of immune stimulating mechanisms with the potential to address significant unmet medical need in cancer. “.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 28 employees. The company is located at 1030 Massachusetts Avenue, Suite 210 Cambridge, MA 02138 and can be reached via phone at (617) 952-0555 or on the web at http://www.werewolftx.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.