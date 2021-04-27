Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.57.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 574,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,158. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $67,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

