Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $952.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

