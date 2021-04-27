Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.21.

Shares of WPM traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 336,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,787. The firm has a market cap of C$23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total value of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 in the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

