Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $239.43. 10,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.85. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $246.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,762 shares of company stock worth $11,022,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Whirlpool by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

