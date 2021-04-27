William Blair Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securiti increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,470.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,466.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,397.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 175.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

