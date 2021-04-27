Williams Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Williams Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $87.77 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 287,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.