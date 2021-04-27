Williams Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Williams Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJI. Mizuho decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

