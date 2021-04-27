Wing (WING) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $67.28 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $43.73 or 0.00079487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00275975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.01055030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00728247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,056.77 or 1.00078265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,663,581 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,581 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

