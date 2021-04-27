Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.94. 5,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

