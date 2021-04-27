Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,306.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,341.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,898.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

