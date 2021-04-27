Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,138 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.92. 29,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $275.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

