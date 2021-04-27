Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.95. 160,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

