Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.02. 169,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,885,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

