Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $173.46. 11,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,862. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

