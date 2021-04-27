Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

