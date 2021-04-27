Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) vs. Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Xencor alerts:

This table compares Xencor and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -113.40% -13.56% -12.03% Marker Therapeutics N/A -68.00% -54.26%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xencor and Marker Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 2 0 7 0 2.56 Marker Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Xencor presently has a consensus price target of $47.11, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 241.21%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Xencor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xencor and Marker Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $156.70 million 16.48 $26.88 million $0.46 96.87 Marker Therapeutics $210,000.00 959.19 -$21.43 million ($0.47) -5.40

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Marker Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Xencor has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Xencor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Xencor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies. It is also developing Tidutamab that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; XmAb564 to treat Autoimmune diseases; XmAb819 for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; and XmAb306/RO7310729, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company provides Monjuvi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Ultomiris to treat adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE, which mediates allergic responses and allergic disease. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, MorphoSys AG, NestlÃ© S.A., Novartis AG, INmune Bio, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc., Atreca, Inc., and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and various solid tumors; and allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.