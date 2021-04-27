XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

XPO opened at $133.96 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $139.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 163.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

