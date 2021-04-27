xRhodium Price Tops $3.64 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00006610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.54 million and $3,016.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, xRhodium has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004141 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003673 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00042186 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001188 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019411 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

