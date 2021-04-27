Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $7.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 6,764,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,375,178. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.