Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on YARIY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.85 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.