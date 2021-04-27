YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $558.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.95 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.