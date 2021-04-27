YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,201 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 915,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 158,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

