YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

