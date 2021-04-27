YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 318 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $262.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $262.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.