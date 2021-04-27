YOUengine Price Up 177.5% This Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.00750409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.00 or 0.07891168 BTC.

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

