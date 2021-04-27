Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $230.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $232.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $836.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $838.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $987.89 million, with estimates ranging from $954.59 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $348.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.88. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

