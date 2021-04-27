Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,438. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

