Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 90.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 8,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,310. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.