Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post sales of $271.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $242.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $400.96. 270,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,634. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $216.13 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.73 and a 200 day moving average of $398.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 142.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

