Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

