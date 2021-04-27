Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $571.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report sales of $571.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $623.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $637.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 489,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 125,333 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.51. 954,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,566. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

