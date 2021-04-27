Zacks: Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,434 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

