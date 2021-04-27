Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.53). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 57,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,267. The company has a market cap of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

