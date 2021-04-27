Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $207.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.40 million and the lowest is $206.50 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $187.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $849.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $868.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $891.05 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $916.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 2,138,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

