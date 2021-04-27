Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.29. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 27,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 785,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.