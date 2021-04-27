Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.81.

Shares of ALNY opened at $142.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

